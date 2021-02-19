Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Shares of BELFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.