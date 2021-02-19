Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,317. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

