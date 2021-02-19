Belden Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Belden stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

