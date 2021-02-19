Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Belden by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Belden by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

