BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as high as C$6.22. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 1,109,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$419.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.64.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

