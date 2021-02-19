Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €115.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.19 ($109.63).

ETR:GXI opened at €93.30 ($109.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -118.85.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

