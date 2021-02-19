Berenberg Bank Boosts MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 842

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:GLE opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 755.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 669.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

