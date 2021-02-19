Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.43 ($2.04).

