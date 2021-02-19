Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SMTGY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

