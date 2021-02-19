Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $369,333.88

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $369,333.88 and last traded at $364,400.00, with a volume of 1320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $367,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $568.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353,035.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339,005.52.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

