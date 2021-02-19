B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.04. 761,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

