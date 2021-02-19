Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIG. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.42.

BIG stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $68.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

