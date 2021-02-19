Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.81 and traded as high as C$5.06. Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.59 million and a PE ratio of -59.55.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

