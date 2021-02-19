Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 1,431 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bill.com stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -346.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

