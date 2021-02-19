BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.25

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 6337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

