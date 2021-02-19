Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0002 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $29,371.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00638377 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

