BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $9,876,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJRI opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

