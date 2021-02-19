BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

