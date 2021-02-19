Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

