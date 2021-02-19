Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

