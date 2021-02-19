BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy, including strong channel partnerships, to drive long-term sustainable growth. The company has secured more than 500 million endpoints. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. BlackBerry has inked a deal with Amazon Web Services for a cloud-connected software platform that is likely to redefine the dynamics of the automotive industry. QNX design wins and significant partnerships like that with Baidu bode well. However, the company is facing macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new product introductions and technological obsolescence are major headwinds. Due to uncertainties related to the pandemic, BlackBerry did not provide detailed financial outlook for fiscal 2021.”

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of BB opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.