BlackCoin (BLK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $389,850.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $389,850.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,494,928 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

