BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.63 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

