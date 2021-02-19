BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,961,991 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.58% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,365,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,301,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

