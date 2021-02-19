BlackRock Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,754,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of Amcor worth $1,268,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Amcor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

