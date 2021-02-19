BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $1,485,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $206.50 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

