BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.10% of Generac worth $1,442,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.12. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

