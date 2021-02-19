BlackRock Inc. Sells 417,493 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,422,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $1,316,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.63 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

