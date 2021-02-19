Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

Shares of BLMN traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 71,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,403. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.