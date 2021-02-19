Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) PT Raised to $19.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $10,222,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Blucora by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

