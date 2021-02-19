Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 811,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.23.

APRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

