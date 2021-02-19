Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 14,372 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,486,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,838,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM opened at $145.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $145.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $443.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.