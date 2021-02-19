BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 13,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.