Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

