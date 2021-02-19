Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

