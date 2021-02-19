BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

BP stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

