Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $678,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Booking by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $40.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,300.48. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,936.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

