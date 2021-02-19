Bp Plc Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bp Plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 0.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $2,932,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 88,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,947. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.