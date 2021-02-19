Bp Plc Has $16.35 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,869. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.