Bp Plc Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $486.53. 15,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,932. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

