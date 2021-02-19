Bp Plc Sells 191,807 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 191,807 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 333,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

