Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.