Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $17.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.31. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $300.59.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

