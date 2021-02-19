Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 483,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

