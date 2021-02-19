Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

