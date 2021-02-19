Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 24,532 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

REET traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.85. 15,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,069. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

