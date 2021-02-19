Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

