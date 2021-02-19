Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.21. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,285. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.07.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.