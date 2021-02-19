British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,594.50 ($33.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.22. The firm has a market cap of £59.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

