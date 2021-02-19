Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.10. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

